Coty Inc., up 42 cents to $3.75.

The owner of the Clairol and CoverGirl brands signed a distribution deal for Kylie Jenner’s “Kylie Skin” products in Europe.

Splunk Inc., up $20.81 to $184.26.

The maker of software for collecting and analyzing corporate data beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $8.43 to $237.93.

The security software maker raised its profit forecasts for the year after handily beating Wall Street’s third-quarter expectations.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.19 to $9.17.

The information technology company reported weak quarterly earnings and said it will slash costs.

Ross Stores Inc., down $2.99 to $93.88.

The discount retailer reported a surprisingly big first-quarter loss as the virus pandemic forced it to close stores.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down 23 cents to $2.84.

The rental car company has hit an impasse with its creditors and reportedly moved closer to bankruptcy.

