Vail Resorts Inc., up $2.13 to $232.96

The ski resort operator’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Micron Technology Inc., up $1.01 to $47.46

Tech stocks got a boost from reports that the U.S. may delay a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

Casey’s General Stores Inc., down $16.60 to $158.72

The convenience store chain now expects a sharper decline in a key sales measure for fiscal 2020.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $1.21 to $26.23

The online clothing styling service reported surprisingly good first-quarter earnings and revenue.

AutoZone Inc., up $81 to $1,250

The auto parts retailer’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Designer Brands Inc., down $2.77 to $14.23

The footwear and accessories retailer slashed its profit forecast for the year.

