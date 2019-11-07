Federal regulators have approved the deal.
But attorneys general of 15 states and the District of Columbia aim to block it, saying it will raise prices for consumers. A trial is to start in December.
T-Mobile has already made promises to get the deal done, including providing coverage in rural areas and not raising prices for three years.
Regulators could fine T-Mobile for breaking the earlier promises, but T-Mobile isn’t legally required to fulfill the new ones.
