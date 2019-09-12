NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday.

Oracle Corp., down $2.40 to $53.89

The software maker’s CEO, Mark Hurd, is taking a leave of absence for health related reasons.

Tailored Brands Inc., down $2.14 to $5.03

The owner of Men’s Wearhouse gave investors a disappointing forecast for its third quarter and halted its dividend.

Yelp Inc., up $1.92 to $36.52

Groupon Inc. is interested in buying the online business reviews company, according to the Wall Street Journal.

DXC Technology Co., down $4.01 to $32.48

The information technology company named Mike Salvino as its new CEO following Mike Lawrie’s retirement.

LKQ Corp., up $3.47 to $32.55

Investment company ValueAct Capital said it took a 5.2% stake in the auto parts company.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 45 cents to $30.21

Tech stocks gained as the U.S. and China took steps to ease trade tensions.

Varian Medical Systems Inc., up $4.36 to $119.55

The medical device maker expects to be eligible for a refund from tariffs levied by China on a class of devices used in cancer treatment.

Halliburton Co., down 30 cents to $19.75

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas companies was weighed down by sliding oil prices.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.