The company confirmed his death on Twitter Wednesday and said, “Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.”
Authorities said a relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery. Police have made no arrests in the killing.
Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh’s remains were found sell for more than $2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the once-gritty neighborhood.
