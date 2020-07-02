Coronavirus restrictions adopted in the San Francisco Bay Area forced Tesla to close its only U.S. factory in Fremont, California, for almost two months starting March 23. It didn’t reopen until May 11.
The Palo Alto, California, company said it delivered 10,600 of its older Models, the S sedan and X SUV. The newer Y small SUV and Model 3 smaller car accounted for the bulk of the sales at 75,946.
