NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Tesla Inc., down $22.68 to $310.12

The electric car maker cut its prices by $2,000 and announced fourth-quarter sales figures that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., up $1.18 to $23.53

Energy companies, the weakest sector in the market last year, rose as the price of crude oil turned higher.

U.S. Concrete Inc., down $3.48 to $31.80

Analysts at D.A. Davidson lowered their estimates for the company, partly due to unfavorable weather in Texas and wildfires in California.

Akamai Technologies Inc., down $2.07 to $59.01

Technology companies fell more than the rest of the market.

Duke Energy Corp., down $1.60 to $84.70

Utilities and other high-dividend stocks, such as real estate investment trusts, fell.

Box Inc., up $1.50 to $18.38

The cloud-based software company’s stock rose on rumors that it could be an acquisition target.

NetEase Inc., down $5.63 to $229.74

The Wall Street Journal reported that NetEase was left off a list of video game makers that got new approvals from Chinese regulators.

Roku Inc., up $1.88 to $32.52

The company said it is expanding its Roku Channel to include premium subscriptions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.