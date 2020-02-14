But Tesla is taking advantage of seemingly insatiable demand for its stock. Tesla shares have almost doubled since the start of the year, and it’s quadrupled since June.
That demand continued to surge Thursday, even though issuing additional company shares can dilute the value of those already on the market. Shares closed up another 5%.
With a couple of hours before the opening bell, shares of Tesla Inc. are essentially flat in light trading.
