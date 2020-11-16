Tesla became eligible to join the S&P 500 after posting its fourth consecutive profit in the second quarter of this year. However, it was not selected for inclusion in the index in September.
Tesla shares have soared 387.8% this year as the company is finally making money on a consistent basis and continues to hit milestones for deliveries of its vehicles.
