SEATTLE — The Latest on a pay raise more than 350,000 workers at Amazon.com (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

Amazon says its public policy team will start pushing for an increase in the U.S. federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Jay Carney, senior vice president of global corporate affairs, says Amazon will advocate for a minimum wage increase that will have a profound impact on the lives of tens of millions of people and families across the country.

Amazon is also increasing wages in some areas outside the U.S. The company announced that the minimum wage will be 10.50 pounds an hour in London and 9.50 pounds in other parts of the UK. The increases will include 17,000 Amazon employees as well as 20,000 seasonal workers.

7:10 a.m.

Amazon is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next month.

The company said Tuesday that the wage hike will benefit more than 350,000 workers, which includes full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal positions. It includes Whole Foods employees. Amazon’s hourly operations and customer service employees, some who already make $15 per hour, will also see a wage increase, the Seattle-based company said.

Amazon has more than 575,000 employees globally.

Pay for workers at Amazon can vary by location. Its starting pay is $10 an hour at a warehouse in Austin, Texas, and $13.50 an hour in Robbinsville, New Jersey. The median pay for an Amazon employee last year was $28,446, according to government filings, which includes full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

