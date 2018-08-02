FILE - This May 10, 2017, file photo, shows the CBS logo at their broadcast center in New York. CBS will report second quarter earnings on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, as turmoil swirls around the media company. It faces an investigation of its CEO and is in the middle of a lawsuit against its parent company as the all-important fall TV season approaches. (Mary Altaffer, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The Latest on the investigation into allegations that Les Moonves, who heads CBS, was involved in incidents of sexual misconduct that stretch over three decades (all times local):

10:00 a.m.

CBS will be reporting second-quarter earnings as turmoil swirls around the media company with the crucial fall TV season approaching.

CEO Les Moonves faces an internal investigation after a story in the New Yorker magazine said that six women have accused him of sexual misconduct. The allegations against include forced kissing, unwanted sexual advances and career retaliation against women who rebuffed him over a period of at three decades. The board at the New York media giant has decided to leave Moonves at his post during the investigation.

The inquiry comes at a particularly perilous time in the industry, with serious threats from media newcomers like Netflix and Amazon. The industry is being transformed by consolidation as traditional media merge in an attempt to fight off emerging threats. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in June and Disney is in the process of buying Fox’s entertainment businesses for $71 billion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.