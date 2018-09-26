FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks with reporters after the Republican’s policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration is hoping Congress can come up with a new set of national rules governing how companies can use consumers’ data that finds a balance between “privacy and prosperity.” “Consumers deserve clear answers and standards on data privacy protection,” Thune, who heads the Commerce panel, said in a statement. By hearing from the companies, lawmakers will be able to assess “what Congress can do to promote clear privacy expectations without hurting innovation,” he said. (Cliff Owen, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on congressional hearing on privacy (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A Senate panel is considering ways to govern how companies can use consumer data for targeting ads and other tasks.

Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who heads the Senate Commerce Committee, said in opening a hearing Wednesday that there’s a strong desire by both Republicans and Democrats for a new data privacy law.

Senior executives from AT&T, Amazon, Apple, Google, Twitter and Charter Communications are expected to testify and explain their privacy policies.

Privacy scandals at Facebook and other companies have stoked outrage among users and politicians.

But the approach to privacy legislation being pondered by policymakers and pushed by the internet industry leans toward a relatively light government touch. That’s in contrast to stricter EU rules that took effect in May.

In April 2017, President Donald Trump scrapped Obama-era privacy rules that sought to limit how broadband providers like AT& T, Comcast and Verizon use and share customer data.

