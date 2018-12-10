Swedish young activist, 15-year-old Greta Thunberg, right, speaks to climate activists during the March for Climate in a protest against global warming in Katowice, Poland, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, as the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference takes place in the city. (Alik Keplicz/Associated Press)

KATOWICE, Poland — The Latest on climate talks taking place in Poland (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

The executive director of environmental group Greenpeace International is criticizing the way Poland is presiding over the U.N. climate talks.

Jennifer Morgan said Monday the chair of the summit isn’t doing enough to ensure countries discuss ramping up their ambition to curb global warming.

Poland’s deputy environment minister, Michal Kurtyka, faces a difficult task during the two-week talks in Katowice, bridging the differences of almost 200 countries.

Morgan told reporters on the sidelines of the summit that her organization is “deeply concerned about how he is running these negotiations.”

Citing a public bust-up Saturday over whether to endorse a scientific report on keeping global warming at the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), Morgan urged Kurtyka to establish a dedicated working group that will send an ambitious signal about the world’s willingness to tackle climate change.

___

12:20 p.m.

An environmental group says at least 14 foreigners have been detained or deported by Poland’s Border Guard since the start of the U.N. climate conference in the Polish city of Katowice.

Svitlana Romanko of the 350.org group said Monday those deported were from Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Germany.

A border guard spokeswoman, Agnieszka Golias, said earlier that 161 people were banned from entering Poland on Saturday, when some 3,000 protesters marched through Katowice to urge more action against climate change.

Romanenko accused Polish authorities of “using repressive powers” and said the U.N. should pressure Warsaw to make sure that civil society activists can take part in the climate meeting.

Border Guards say a temporary measure put in place for the climate conference bars entry to people who potentially pose a security problem.

___

11:20 a.m.

Groups that monitor countries’ performance in tackling climate change say Sweden remains top of the league, while the United States has dropped in the index.

The Climate Change Performance Index released Monday on the sidelines of a U.N. summit on global warming has no countries in the top three ranks because none does well in all categories assessed.

But Sweden took the best spot, fourth, as last year, while Morocco’s efforts to ramp up renewable energy pushed it up a notch to fifth place.

The European Union as a whole rose from 21st to 16th place, but its biggest economy, Germany, fell from 22nd to 27th because of its reliance on lignite coal, a big source of greenhouse gas emissions.

The New Climate Institute, Climate Action Network and Germany, which produced the index, said the U.S. dropped from 56th to 59th place due to high emissions and poor ratings for the federal government’s policies.

Saudi Arabia came last, in 60th place, partly due to its obstructive role during international climate negotiations.

___

6 a.m.

More than 450 asset managers, including major pension funds and insurance companies, are calling on governments to phase out coal-fired power plants and put a meaningful price on carbon to help tackle climate change.

The funds, with over $32 trillion in assets, issued their appeal Monday as ministers gathered in Katowice, Poland, for the second week of a U.N. climate summit.

Burning fossil fuels such as coal is a major source of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, and scientists say it needs to end by the middle of the century to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

The United States has announced it is pulling out of the 2015 Paris climate accord. It is hosting an event at the U.N. talks to promote innovative fossil fuel technology.

