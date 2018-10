The Mercedes Vision EQ Silver Arrow is displayed at the Paris Auto show, France, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, 2018. The one-seater vehicle is an homage to the record-breaking W 125 car from 1937. (Thibault Camus/Associated Press)

PARIS — The Latest on the Paris Auto Show (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Renault is displaying a new subcompact urban electric vehicle aimed at China, the world’s largest car market, during the Paris Motor Show.

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, unveiled the K-ZE, praising China as the country where the government is “putting the most incentive to support electric cars.”

Ghosn’s push into electric dovetails with his diesel reduction strategy. He told a forum ahead of the show that Renault is cutting by fifty percent its diesel offerings and Nissan will completely exit diesel.

“This is the end of it” he said, adding, “today the trend is absolutely not in favor of diesel.”

The K-ZE will be manufactured locally by e-GT New Energy Automotive Co, a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group.

___

11:20 a.m.

Mercedes-Benz is showing off a new version of its GLE luxury SUV that’s bigger and offers new driver assistance technology and creature comforts.

Assistance systems in the vehicle, which went on display Tuesday at the Paris Motor Show, can recognize traffic jams ahead, slow the vehicle if the driver doesn’t respond, and assist with stop and go driving.

Daimler AG’s luxury brand added 8 centimeters (3.1 inches) to the vehicle’s wheelbase.

And the company says an interior assistance system will sense if you’ve leaned over to get something from the passenger seat — and turn on the light.

The vehicle will be introduced with a six-cylinder, 367-horsepower gasoline engine, prices to be announced this autumn, market launch in early 2019. Diesel and hybrid versions are also planned.

___

10:00 a.m.

BMW says drivers will be able to use their smartphones to unlock and start the engine of its new Series 3 models.

The German manufacturer has unveiled the latest iteration of the 3, its best-selling model that has sold more than 50 million units, at the Paris auto show.

BMW says the car is 55 kilograms (121 pounds) lighter and more aerodynamic than its predecessors, has far better fuel efficiency, and has a revised interior and a digital keyboard operated by the driver’s smartphone.

___

8:10 a.m.

All-electric vehicles with zero emissions are among the stars of the Paris Motor Show — rubbing shoulders with the fossil-fuel burning SUVs that many car buyers love.

Volkswagen’s Audi and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz both on Tuesday showed off battery-powered SUVs for affluent customers.

Mercedes also had a new, bigger version of its conventionally powered GLE sport-utility, while BMW offers a new version of its X-5 SUV that has been a pillar of sales and earnings.

The model mix at the show underlined the contradictions pulling at the industry. The European Union and China are pushing for more electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce greenhouse gases and pollution, while consumers like SUVs and remain reluctant to buy electrics due to cost and range limitations.

