Britain’s Defence Minister Gavin Williamson stands in the main chamber during the second day of a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at a gathering of NATO defence ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson on Thursday branded a series of global cyberattacks blamed on Russia as the reckless actions of a “pariah state” and said that Britain and its NATO allies would expose such actions in the future. (Francisco Seco/Associated Press)

LONDON — The Latest on a new wave of global cyberattacks blamed on Russia (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte have released a joint statement condemning the Russian military intelligence unit GRU for a series of alleged global cybercrimes.

The two leaders said Thursday they will “defend international institutions from those that seek do to them harm.”

They spoke after officials from both countries blamed the GRU for a series of attacks against the international chemical weapons watchdog and other agencies, including the World Anti-Doping Agency and groups investigating the 2014 Malaysian Airlines crash over Ukraine.

May and Rutte say the attacks “demonstrate again the GRU’s disregard for the global values and rules that keep us all safe.”

Russia on Thursday dismissed the accusations as “fantasies.”

___

11:20 a.m.

The Dutch defense minister says Russia’s military intelligence unit attempted cybercrimes targeting the international chemical weapons watchdog and the investigation into the 2014 Malaysian Airlines crash over Ukraine.

Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld said the GRU’s hacking attempts on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which she said took place in April, were disrupted by authorities. Four Russian intelligence officers were immediately expelled from the Netherlands, she said.

Speaking about Russia’s hacking attempts into the MH17 crash investigation Thursday, she said: “We have been aware of the interest of Russian intelligence services in this investigation and have taken appropriate measures.” She added that “We remain very alert about this.”

___

10:30 a.m.

Russia’s foreign ministry has denied allegations by British and Australian authorities that the Russian military intelligence agency GRU was behind a fresh wave of global cybercrimes.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday dismissed the new accusations as “big fantasies.”

Britain’s National Cyber Security Center cited four new attacks associated with the GRU targeting the World Anti-Doping agency, Ukrainian transport systems, the 2016 U.S. presidential race and others.

British officials earlier blamed the GRU for the March nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury.

___

8:20 a.m.

Britain’s defense minister says a series of global cyberattacks blamed on Russia are the actions of a “pariah state” and that the U.K. and its NATO allies will expose such activities in the future.

Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said Thursday that “where Russia acts in an indiscriminate and reckless way, where they have done in terms of these cyberattacks, we will be exposing them.”

His remarks came after British and Australian officials said the Russian military intelligence unit GRU is behind a wave of global cyberattacks.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Center says four new attacks are associated with GRU as well as earlier cyberattacks.

Williamson said: “This is not the actions of a great power. This is the actions of a pariah state.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.