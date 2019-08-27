Apple Book charts for week ending August 25, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Last Widow by Karin Slaughter - 9780062858887 - (William Morrow)

2. The Day He Came Back by Penelope Ward - 9781951045012 - (Penelope Ward Books, Inc.)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Old Bones by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child - 9781538747216 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Lone Wolf by Penelope Sky - 9781393449089 - (Penelope Sky)

6. World History by Dahia Ibo Shabaka, Larry S. Kreiger, Linda Black, Phillip C. Naylor & Roger B. Beck - 9780544025387 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

7. Biology by Joseph S. Levine, Ph.D., Ph.D. & Kenneth R. Miller - 9780133226713 - (Pearson Education, Inc.)

8. The Inn by Candice Fox & James Patterson - 9780316528429 - (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Thank You for My Service by Mat Best, Nils Parker & Ross Patterson - 9781524796501 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)

____

