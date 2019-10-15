4. Bloody Genius by John Sandford - 9780525536628 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes - 9780399562501 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. Child’s Play by Danielle Steel - 9780399179518 - (Random House Publishing Group)
7. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett - 9780062963697 - (Harper)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Inside Out by Demi Moore - 9780062049551 - (Harper)
10. The Play by Elle Kennedy - 9781999549756 - (Elle Kennedy Inc.)
____
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD