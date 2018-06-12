App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 10, 2018:

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

7. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. NBA 2K18, 2K

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Sling Drift, tastypill

2. Helix Jump, Voodoo

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Fortnite, Epic Games

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Love Balls, Super Tapx

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

6. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon

8. Teeny Titans - Teen Titans Go!..., Cartoon Network

9. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

10. LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Love Balls, Super Tapx

2. Draw In, Super Tapx

3. FortniteEpic Games

4. Helix Jump, Voodoo

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

6. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Color Road!, Voodoo

9. Granny, Dennis Vukanovic

10. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

