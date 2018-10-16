App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 14, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. NBA 2K19, 2K

7. iSchedule, HotSchedules

8. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Candy Crush Friends Saga, King

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

8. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

9. McDonald’s, McDonald’s USA

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. XtraMath, XtraMath

5. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

6. Who’s Your Daddy??, Kalippoo Ltd

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. NBA 2K19, 2K

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Teach Your Monster to Read, Teach Monster Games Ltd.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Candy Crush Friends Saga, King

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

4. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Bouncemasters!, Playgendary

7. Line Puzzle: String Art, BitMango

8. Hole.io, Voodoo

9. Fortnite, pic Games

10. Helix Jump, Voodoo

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.