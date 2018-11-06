App Store Official Charts for the week ending November 4, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. NBA 2K19, 2K

9. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

10.Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Fire Balls 3D, Voodoo

2. TikTok - Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, StreamGoogle LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Old School RuneScape , Jagex Games Studio

7. Stickman Hook, MADBOX

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Helix Jump, Voodoo

10.Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

6. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

7. XtraMath, XtraMath

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10.NBA 2K19, 2K

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Flip Trickster, Lion Studios

4. Helix Jump, Voodoo

5. Spinner.io, Good Job Games

6. Gacha Life, Lunime Inc.

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Spill It!, tastypill

9. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

10.Fire Balls 3D,Voodoo

