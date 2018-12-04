App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 2, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

4. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. NBA 2K19, 2K

8. Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Ironhide S.A.

9. Bloons TD 6,Ninja Kiwi

10. Krome Studio Plus, Krome Photos

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. BitLife - Life Simulator, Candywriter, LLC

2. ZEPETO, SNOW Corporation

3. Google Chrome, Google LLC

4. Google Maps - Transit & Food, Google LLC

5. Fire Balls 3D, Voodoo

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. TikTok - Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

9. Swing Star, Good Job Games

10. NBA 2K Mobile Basketball, 2K

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

6. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

7. Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Ironhide S.A.

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. XtraMath, XtraMath

10. CHUCHEL, Amanita Design s.r.o.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Google Chrome, Google LLC

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. My Talking Tom 2, Outfit7 Limited

5. Popular Wars, Lion Studios

6. Fire Balls 3D, Voodoo

7. Swing Star, Good Job Games

8. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

9. NBA 2K Mobile Basketball, 2K

10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

