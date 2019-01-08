App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 6, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. NBA 2K19, 2K

9. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

10. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

2. Polysphere, Playgendary

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Words Story, ZHOU JIAPING

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. TikTok - Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Bitmoji, Bitstrips

10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Bendy and the Ink Machine, Joey Drew Studios Inc.

6. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

7. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

8. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Kick the Buddy: Forever, Playgendary

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Tomb of the Mask, Playgendary

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

6. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

7. Wordscapes, PeopleFun, Inc.

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

