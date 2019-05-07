App Store Official Charts for the week ending May 5, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

9. Forest - Stay focused, SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.

10. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. AMAZE!!!, Crazy Labs

2. Traffic Run!, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

3. Clean Road, SayGames LLC

4. Purple Diver, Voodoo

5. Run Race 3D, Good Job Games

6. Stack Ball 3D, Azur Interactive Games Limited

7. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10. Tiles Hop - EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

8. Terraria505, Games (US), Inc.

9. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

10. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Publishing

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Tiles Hop - EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

2. Run Race 3D, Good Job Games

3. Clean Road, SayGames LLC

4. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

5. Traffic Run!, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Matchington Mansion, Firecraft Studios Ltd.

9. Purple Diver, Voodoo

10. Stack Ball 3D, Azur Interactive Games Limited

