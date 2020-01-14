Top Free iPhone Apps:
1 TikTok - Make Your Day TikTok Inc.
2 Disney+, Disney
3 Johnny Trigger, SayGames LLC
4 Blendy! - Juicy Simulation, Lion Studios
5 Soap Cutting, Crazy Labs
6 YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
7 Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
8 Snapchat ,Snap, Inc.
9 Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC
10 Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1 Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2 Minecraft, Mojang
3 Notability, Ginger Labs
4 GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
5 Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6 Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
7 Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8 Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
9 Amazing Frog?, FAYJU
10 TouchRetouch for Tablet, Adva-Soft
Top Free iPad Apps:
1 Disney+ , Disney
2 Blendy! - Juicy Simulation, Lion Studios
3 Ice Cream Inc., TapNation
4 YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5 Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
6 Johnny Trigger, SayGames LLC
7 Soap Cutting, Crazy Labs
8 Paper.io 3D Voodoo
9 Calculator, International Travel Weather Calculator
10 Google Chrome, Google LLC
