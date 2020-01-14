Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1 TouchRetouch, Adva-Soft

2 Minecraft, Mojang

3 Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4 Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5 Heads Up! ,Warner Bros.

6 Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7 Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

8 Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9 iSchedule, HotSchedules

10 Facetune ,Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1 TikTok - Make Your Day TikTok Inc.

2 Disney+, Disney

3 Johnny Trigger, SayGames LLC

4 Blendy! - Juicy Simulation, Lion Studios

5 Soap Cutting, Crazy Labs

6 YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7 Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8 Snapchat ,Snap, Inc.

9 Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

10 Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1 Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2 Minecraft, Mojang

3 Notability, Ginger Labs

4 GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5 Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6 Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7 Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8 Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9 Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

10 TouchRetouch for Tablet, Adva-Soft

Top Free iPad Apps:

1 Disney+ , Disney

2 Blendy! - Juicy Simulation, Lion Studios

3 Ice Cream Inc., TapNation

4 YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5 Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6 Johnny Trigger, SayGames LLC

7 Soap Cutting, Crazy Labs

8 Paper.io 3D Voodoo

9 Calculator, International Travel Weather Calculator

10 Google Chrome, Google LLC

