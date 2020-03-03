Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Slap Kings, Gameguru
2. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. Cut and Paint, MagicLab
5. PicsArt Photo Editor + Collage, PicsArt, Inc.
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
8. Trivia.io , 8SEC
9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
10. Messenger Facebook, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate Savage Interactive, Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Boris and the Dark Survival, Joey Drew Studios Inc.
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Slap Kings, Gameguru
2. Trivia.io, 8SEC
3. Draw Climber, Voodoo
4. Disney+, Disney
5. Slap That - Winner Slaps All, Lion Studios
6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
8. Cut and Paint , MagicLab
9. Dentist Bling, Crazy Labs
10. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
