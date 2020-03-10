10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Slap Kings, Gameguru
2. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
3. PicsArt Photo Editor + Collage Pics, Art, Inc.
4. Sort It 3D, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. The Seven Deadly Sins Netmarble Corporation
7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
9. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC
10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Notability, Ginger Labs
4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio
8. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB
9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
10. Castlevania: Sot, N KONAMI
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Slap Kings, Gameguru
2. Chores! - Spring into Cleaning, Lion Studios
3. Trivia.io, 8SEC
4. Will It Shred?, BoomBit, Inc.
5. Disney+, Disney
6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
8. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
9. Dentist Bling, Crazy Labs
10 .PicsArt Photo Editor + Collage, PicsArt, Inc.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.