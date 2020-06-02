Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Zynn, Qianyun Zhao
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
8. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Ultimate Custom Night Clickteam, LLC
6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
9. Human: Fall Flat 505 Games (US), Inc.
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
2. Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game, Geisha Tokyo Inc.
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
5. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
8. Disney+, Disney
9. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios
10. Google Chrome, Google LLC
