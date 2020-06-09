Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. FlickType Keyboard, Kpaw, LLC

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. True Skate, True Axis

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. Dark Sky Weather, Apple

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Zynn, Qianyun Zhao

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

7. Hyper School, Suji Games

8. Disney+, Disney

9. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

