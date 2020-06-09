10. Dark Sky Weather, Apple
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Zynn, Qianyun Zhao
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
8. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo
9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
9. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.
10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
4. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
6. Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game, Geisha Tokyo Inc.
7. Hyper School, Suji Games
8. Disney+, Disney
9. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios
10. Google Chrome, Google LLC
