10. Dark Sky weather, apple
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS
2. Triller: Social Video Platform, Triller LLC
3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. T-Mobile Scam Shield, T-Mobile
8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
10. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
2. Fruit Clinic, Lion Studios
3. Office Life 3D, Good Job Games
4. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs
5. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo
6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
7. Disney+, Disney
8. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS
9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
10. Toca Life World: Build stories, Toca Boca AB
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.