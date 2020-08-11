Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Fruit Clinic, Lion Studios
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. Madden NFL 21 Mobile Football, Electronic Arts
4. Scribble Rider, Voodoo
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo
7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
8. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS
9. Facebook, Facebook. Inc.
10.Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB
6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
10.Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Fruit Clinic, Lion Studios
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo
4. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
7. Scribble Rider, Voodoo
8. Disney+, Disney
9. Toca Life World: Build stories, Toca Boca AB
10.Roblox, Roblox Corporation
