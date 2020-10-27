Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
6. Chat Master! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
7. Snapchat Snap, Inc.
8. Messenger Facebook, Inc.
9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC
10. Discord - Talk, Chat, Hang Out, Discord, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
9. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.
10. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. Chat Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs
6. Google Chrome, Google LLC
7. Force Master, Voodoo
8. Stair Run, Voodoo
9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
10. Disney+, Disney
