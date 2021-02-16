9. HotSchedules - HotSchedules
10. Facetune - Lightricks Ltd.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. High Heels! - Zynga Inc.
2. TikTok - TikTok Pte. Ltd.
3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings - Zoom
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream - Google LLC
5. Instagram - Instagram, Inc.
6. Robinhood: Investing for All - Robinhood Markets, Inc.
7. Facebook - Facebook, Inc.
8. Messenger - Facebook, Inc.
9. Snapchat - Snap, Inc.
10. Cash App - Square, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate - Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft - Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5 - Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability - Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6 - Ninja Kiwi
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s - Clickteam, LLC
7. Geometry Dash - RobTop Games AB
8. Ultimate Custom Night - Clickteam, LLC
9. Toca Kitchen 2 - Toca Boca AB
10. Monopoly - Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings - Zoom
2. Blob Runner 3D - Zynga Inc.
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream - Google LLC
4. Girl Genius! - Lion Studios
5. Roblox - Roblox Corporation
6. Netflix - Netflix, Inc.
7. Among Us! - InnerSloth LLC
8. Disney+ - Disney
9. Google Chrome - Google LLC
10. Slime Simulator Fluid Games - Marrisa Wei
