App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Papa’s Mocharia To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. MyHeritage Family tree, MyHeritage.com

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Deep Clean Inc. 3D, Alictus

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

10. High Heels!, Zynga Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Papa’s Mocharia To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Deep Clean Inc. 3D, Alictus

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Jelly Dye, Good Job Games

5. Blob Runner 3D, Zynga Inc.

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. DIY Makeup, Crazy Labs

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.