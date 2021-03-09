10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. MyHeritage Family tree, MyHeritage.com
2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. Deep Clean Inc. 3D, Alictus
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
9. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
10. High Heels!, Zynga Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
8. Papa’s Mocharia To Go!, Flipline Studios
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Deep Clean Inc. 3D, Alictus
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. Jelly Dye, Good Job Games
5. Blob Runner 3D, Zynga Inc.
6. Disney+, Disney
7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
8. DIY Makeup, Crazy Labs
9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC
