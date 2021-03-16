10. Papa’s Mocharia To Go!, Flipline Studios
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. 911 Emergency Dispatcher, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
2. CBS, CBS Interactive
3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
9. Fontise - Font Maker Keyboard, T Nha Hoang
10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
8. The Game of Life 2, Marmalade Game Studio
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. 911 Emergency Dispatcher, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
2. Deep Clean Inc. 3D, Alictus
3. Dodge Master!, Rollic Games
4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Basketball Arena, MASOMO LIMITED
7. Disney+, Disney
8. CBS, CBS Interactive
9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
10. Jelly Dye, Good Job Games
