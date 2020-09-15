Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. 6ix9ine Runner, Gamejam Co.
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Gmail-Email, by Google
7. Google Meet, Google LLC
8. Google Classroom, Google LLC
9. Facebook, Facebook. Inc.
10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB
6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. XtraMath, XtraMath
9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. Google Chrome, Google LLC
4. Google Classroom, Google LLC
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Google Meet, Google LLC
7. House Life 3D, Good Job Games
8. Disney+, Disney
9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
10. Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Corporation
