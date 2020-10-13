Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. Widgetsmith, Cross Forward Consulting, LLC
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Discord - Talk, Chat, Hang Out, Discord, Inc.
7. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs
8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate Savage, Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
8. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB
9. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs
4. Papers Grade, Please!, Lion Studios
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Google Chrome, Google LLC
7. Stair Run, Voodoo
8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
9. Disney+, Disney
10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
