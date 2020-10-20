Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. Chat Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
8. Discord - Talk, Chat, Hang Out, Discord, Inc.
9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs
4. Stair Run, Voodoo
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Chat Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
7. Google Chrome, Google LLC
8. Papers Grade Please!, Lion Studios
9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
10. Disney+, Disney
