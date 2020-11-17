10.True Skate, True Axis
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Parler, Parler LLC
2. Shortcut Run, Voodoo
3. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC
4. Walmart - Shopping & Grocery, Walmart
5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
7. Newsmax TV & Web, Newsmax Media, Inc.
8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
10.Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s: HW, Steel Wool Games, Inc.
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10.Toca Life Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC
2. Shortcut Run, Voodoo
3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
4. Teacher Simulator, Kwalee Ltd
5. Parler, Parler LLC
6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
7. Newsmax TV & Web, Newsmax Media, Inc.
8. Disney+, Disney
9. Chat Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
10.Google Chrome, Google LLC
