Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. High Heels!, Zynga Inc.
2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.
3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
9. Cash App, Square, Inc.
10. Gmail, Email by Google - Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Handy Art Reference Tool, Belief Engine
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
2. Blob Runner 3D, Zynga Inc.
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. Lumbercraft, Voodoo
5. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC
6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
7. Disney+, Disney
8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
9. Phone Case DIY, Crazy Labs
10. Slime Simulator Fluid Games, Marrisa Wei
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.