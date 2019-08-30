Artificial Intelligence is transforming surveillance cameras from passive sentries into active observers that can immediately spot a gunman, alert retailers when someone is shoplifting and help police quickly find suspects.
Schools are among the most enthusiastic adopters of the technology at a time when the threat of a mass shooting is ever-present. Police, retailers, stadiums and Fortune 500 companies are also using what’s known as real-time video analytics or intelligent video.
In February, Broward County installed AI cameras throughout the district where a student killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, last year. The Fulton County School District in Atlanta will spend $16.5 million to put the cameras in its roughly 100 buildings in coming years.
Civil liberties groups worry the increasing use of the cameras poses a threat to privacy.
