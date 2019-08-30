In this July 30, 2019, photo, Paul Hildreth, emergency operations coordinator for the Fulton County School District, works in the emergency operations center at the Fulton County School District Administration Center in Atlanta. Artificial Intelligence is transforming surveillance cameras from passive sentries into active observers that can immediately spot a gunman, alert retailers when someone is shoplifting and help police quickly find suspects. Schools, such as the Fulton County School District, are among the most enthusiastic adopters of the technology. (Cody Jackson/Associated Press)

Artificial Intelligence is transforming surveillance cameras from passive sentries into active observers that can immediately spot a gunman, alert retailers when someone is shoplifting and help police quickly find suspects.

Schools are among the most enthusiastic adopters of the technology at a time when the threat of a mass shooting is ever-present. Police, retailers, stadiums and Fortune 500 companies are also using what’s known as real-time video analytics or intelligent video.

In February, Broward County installed AI cameras throughout the district where a student killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, last year. The Fulton County School District in Atlanta will spend $16.5 million to put the cameras in its roughly 100 buildings in coming years.

Civil liberties groups worry the increasing use of the cameras poses a threat to privacy.

