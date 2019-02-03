WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A director of the company which operates Tonga’s undersea internet cable says he can’t rule out sabotage as breaking the cable which plunged the Pacific nation into virtual darkness for almost two weeks.

Piveni Piukala, a director of Tonga Cable Ltd., said Monday that crews found two breaks along the fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga with the rest of the world. He says they found another two breaks and rope entangled on a separate domestic cable several kilometers (miles) away that connects the main island with some of Tonga’s outer islands.

About 90 percent of people in Tonga had full internet access restored by Saturday after crews finished repairing the international cable. Piukala says they hope to finish repairs to the domestic cable by Tuesday.

