Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co. and other brands have linked up with Chinese producers to create lower-cost electric models. BYD also has a separate electric vehicle venture, Denza, with Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz.
Toyota and BYD “determined that there is much we can learn from one another’s expertise,” the companies said in a statement. They gave no financial details or sales plans.
