NEW YORK — A pair of buyout firms is planning to take the travel software company Travelport private in a deal worth about $4.4 billion.

Travelport Worldwide Ltd. said Monday that affiliates of Siris Capital Group LLC and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. will pay $15.75 for each of its shares.

The Langley, U.K., tech company can seek offers from other buyers through Jan. 23, 2019.

The proposed deal is expected to close in the first half of 2019. It still needs approval from shareholders and regulators.

Shares rose 1.3 percent before the market opened on Monday.

