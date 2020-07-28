The government says the measures are needed to combat cybercrime, and will protect people from slander while safeguarding their right to privacy. Critics say the bill would increase online censorship in Turkey.
The new legislation also would require social media providers to store user data in Turkey, which the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday said would undermine “people’s right to communicate anonymously.”
The bill first made its rounds in April but was then removed. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his call for more regulation following distasteful comments on social media after the birth of a grandchild.
Parliament is expected to vote on the bill late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
