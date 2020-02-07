National Oilwell Varco Inc., up $2.29 to $24.18
The oil and gas industry supplier reported revenue in its latest quarter that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.
Synaptics Inc., up $14.43 to $84.53
The maker of touch-screen technology posted earnings and revenue that easily beat forecasts. It also issued a bullish outlook.
AbbVie Inc., up $5.11 to $92.29
The drugmaker issues an earnings forecast that came in well ahead of what Wall Street analysts were exepcting.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $7.28 to $126.91
The resorts operator reported a quarterly loss and has temporarily closed its casinos in the Chinese region of Macao.
Myriad Genetics Inc., down $8.27 to $21.02
The molecular diagnostic company reported earnings that fell far short of forecasts, slashed its forecasts and said its CEO was leaving.
FleetCor Technologies Inc., down $22.09 to $306.76
The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses reported revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
