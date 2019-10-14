Uber laid off 435 employees on its product and engineering teams in September. In July, 400 employees in the marketing department lost their jobs.
Khosrowshahi said everyone has to play a part in establishing a new normal, by identifying and eliminating duplicate work and taking actions when expectations aren’t being met.
Uber’s stock was up 4% in afternoon trading.
