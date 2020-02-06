Uber brought in $4.1 billion in revenue, up 37% from a year ago. Its revenue grew around the world, although the biggest gain was in the U.S. and Canada, where Uber pulled in 41% more than last year.

AD

But its Eats business lost $461 million in the quarter before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, down 66% from the same time last year as Uber put money into growing the business in a highly competitive food delivery market.

AD

“2019 was a transformational year for Uber and I’m gratified by our progress, steadily delivering against the commitments we’ve made to our shareholders on our path to profitability,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, in a statement. “We recognize that the era of growth at all costs is over. In a world where investors increasingly demand not just growth, but profitable growth, we are well-positioned to win through continuous innovation, excellent execution, and the unrivaled scale of our global platform.”

In Uber’s last earnings call, Khosrowshahi said the company’s goal was to turn a full-year profit in 2021.

AD

The fourth quarter was marked by painful disclosures at Uber. In December, the company released a long-awaited report, in which its riders reported more than 3,000 sexual assaults during 2018. The same month, Uber agreed to pay $4.4 million to end a federal sexual harassment probe about its internal corporate culture. But those announcements did not take a toll on the stock, which has been inching up over the past two months.

AD

Uber’s stock cratered after its IPO, falling 42% to a low of $25.99 in November. But it recovered some ground over the last month, reaching $37 on Thursday, about 18% below its IPO price.

Its losses in the fourth quarter included $243 million in stock-based compensation.