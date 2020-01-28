By Associated Press January 28, 2020 at 7:10 AM ESTLONDON — UK government says China’s Huawei can participate in high-speed wireless network but will be excluded from “core” parts.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy