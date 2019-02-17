NEW YORK — A parliamentary committee report is recommending that the United Kingdom government increase oversight of social media platforms like Facebook to better control harmful or illegal content.

A report published Sunday says social media sites should have to follow a mandatory code of ethics overseen by an independent regulator. The report called out Facebook in particular, saying that the site’s structure seems to be designed to “conceal knowledge of and responsibility for specific decisions.” The report expands on an earlier report by the committee issued in July .

Facebook did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Facebook and other internet companies have been facing increased scrutiny over how they handle user data and have come under fire for not doing enough to stop misuse of their platforms by groups trying to sway elections.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.