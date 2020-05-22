The regulator said one of the issues it’s examining is suspicious activity such as single users reviewing an “unlikely range of products or services.” It’s also looking at how websites deal with reviews that the reviewer has been paid to review.
The authority didn’t disclose which websites it’s investigating. It highlighted its previous work with Facebook, Instagram and eBay on the problem. The three sites pledged in January to crack down on the fake review trade removing hundreds of accounts, pages and groups after a warning from the authority.
